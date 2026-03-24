Dodgers manager Dave Roberts recommitted to Sasaki as a member of the team's rotation after another poor outing from the pitcher Monday against the Angels, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Sasaki was pulled in the first inning Monday before recording an out, as he hit a batter and walked in two runs while throwing 30 pitches. He re-entered the game in the second inning and wound up covering two-plus frames, getting charged with five runs on six walks and two hit-by-pitches. Sasaki finished the Cactus League with a 15.58 ERA and 12:15 K:BB over 8.2 innings. Despite the struggles, Sasaki remains lined up to start March 30 versus the Guardians. Roberts will be forced to have a short leash with Sasaki, however. Justin Wrobleski is set to open the season in a hybrid role and is expected to be available to cover multiple innings out of the bullpen after Sasaki, if needed.