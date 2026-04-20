Sasaki did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.2 innings against the Rockies. He struck out two.

Sasaki avoided a disastrous outing at Coors Field but failed to complete five innings and struggled to generate whiffs. There was hope the young right-hander would take a step forward in 2026 after a disappointing rookie campaign, but that hasn't materialized early, as he owns a 6.11 ERA and 1.87 WHIP with a 17:12 K:BB across 17.2 innings (four starts). Sasaki is projected to make his next start Saturday against the Cubs, when he'll be looking for his first win of the season.