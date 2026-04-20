Dodgers' Roki Sasaki: Allows three runs in no-decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sasaki did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.2 innings against the Rockies. He struck out two.
Sasaki avoided a disastrous outing at Coors Field but failed to complete five innings and struggled to generate whiffs. There was hope the young right-hander would take a step forward in 2026 after a disappointing rookie campaign, but that hasn't materialized early, as he owns a 6.11 ERA and 1.87 WHIP with a 17:12 K:BB across 17.2 innings (four starts). Sasaki is projected to make his next start Saturday against the Cubs, when he'll be looking for his first win of the season.
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