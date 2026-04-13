Sasaki (0-2) took the loss Sunday, allowing two runs on five hits and five walks over four innings against the Rangers. He struck out six.

It was a mixed bag for Sasaki in Sunday's start, as he generated 15 whiffs but struggled mightily with control. After a disappointing first MLB campaign last season in which he posted a 4.46 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and a 28:22 K:BB across 36.1 regular-season innings, the right-hander is off to a slow start in 2026, owning a 6.23 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and a 15:10 K:BB through 13 innings. Sasaki is projected to make his next start on the road Sunday against the Rockies.