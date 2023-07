Pepiot (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, Alex Freedman of the Oklahoma City Dodgers reports.

A left oblique strain and a setback in early May has kept Pepiot on the shelf all season, and he is now entering the final stage of his recovery process. It's unclear how long the Dodgers plan on keeping Pepiot in the minors, but he will likely make multiple starts in OKC before returning to the Dodgers' rotation.