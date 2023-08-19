The Dodgers recalled Pepiot from Triple-A Oklahoma City to serve as their 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader against Miami, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports.

Pepiot hasn't pitched in the majors yet this season, but he's put up a decent 3.97 ERA and 1.17 WHIP alongside a 26:5 K:BB through 22.2 innings with OKC. With Tony Gonsolin (forearm) on the injured list and likely out for the rest of the season, a solid performance from Pepiot on Saturday would significantly increase his odds of sticking around past Saturday to fill the open rotation spot.