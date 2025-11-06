The Dodgers selected Ward's contract from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ward spent the entire 2025 campaign at Oklahoma City, where he slashed .292/.382/.558 with 36 homers, 122 RBI, 113 runs scored and 16 stolen bases over 143 games. The 27-year-old outfielder will now receive a spot on the 40-man as a reward for his impressive performance, though he may have to wait a bit longer for his chance to play regularly on a talent-laden Dodgers squad.