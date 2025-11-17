Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said during last week's GM Meetings that Ward is expected to "get a bunch of opportunities at some point this year," Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ward was never called up by the Dodgers in 2025 despite slashing a robust .292/.382/.558 with 36 homers and 16 steals at Triple-A Oklahoma City, but he was added to the 40-man roster earlier this month. The 27-year-old can play the corner outfield spots and first base and is worthy of an opportunity at the big-league level. While the Dodgers appear to have a starting job in the outfield available and Gomes has talked Ward up, it still seems unlikely the club would head into 2026 counting on Ward to be a regular presence in its lineup.