Dodgers' Seth Halvorsen: Logs win in Dodgers debut

Halvorsen (1-1) earned the win over Kansas City on Tuesday, issuing one walk over one scoreless and hitless inning.

Halvorsen was traded to the Dodgers on July 20, and he spent his first few weeks in the organization with Triple-A Oklahoma City as he continued to work his way back from a shoulder injury. The righty reliever was called up Monday and didn't exactly get a soft landing spot for his first appearance with the Dodgers, as he entered in the top of the 10th inning Tuesday with the task of preventing the Royals' automatic runner at second base from scoring. Halvorsen was up to the challenge, keeping the score tied while maneuvering around a two-out intentional walk. It remains to be seen how much high-leverage work the 26-year-old will get with his new team, but he's certainly in a better position to succeed now that he's away from Coors Field, and he's an intriguing addition to Los Angeles' bullpen given his ability to hit triple-digits with his fastball.