Dodgers' Seth Halvorsen: Sent down to Triple-A

The Dodgers optioned Halvorsen to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Halvorsen was traded by the Rockies to the Dodgers on July 20 and made his debut with his new team Tuesday against the Royals, when he was credited with the win after issuing one walk in a scoreless ninth inning. He'll head down to Triple-A, but Halvorsen could see more big-league action over the next couple of weeks should the Dodgers require more right-handed depth out of the bullpen. Landon Knack was recalled by the Dodgers from Oklahoma City in a corresponding move.