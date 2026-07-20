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Dodgers' Seth Halvorsen: Traded to Dodgers

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Dodgers acquired Halvorsen (shoulder) from the Rockies on Monday in exchange for Nick Frasso and Landyn Vidourek, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Halvorsen is currently on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, but he began a rehab assignment Sunday. Per Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Dodgers intend to assign Halvorsen to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Halvorsen is one of the hardest-throwing relievers in baseball with an average four-seamer velocity of 98.8 mph, but he's struggled to gain traction at the big-league level with a 4.31 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 66:38 K:BB over 71 innings. The Dodgers will try to coax more out of the 26-year-old.

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