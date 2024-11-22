Ohtani was unanimously named the 2024 National League Most Value Player on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

In the first year of his record setting contract with the Dodgers, Ohtani won his first MVP award in the National League unanimously. Having won two MVPs with the Angels prior, the superstar has now won an MVP in three of the last four seasons. He did so without throwing a pitch for the entirety of the 2024 season and became the first designated hitter to win the award. The 30-year-old was able to accomplish this feat with just his bat by notching up the first ever 50-50 season and falling just .004 shy of a Triple Crown. In search of his fourth MVP in 2025, he will be back on the mound. While speaking with the media after receiving the award, Ohtani noted that it is his goal to be cleared to pitch by Opening Day, but that both he and the Dodgers will take things cautiously, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.