Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Goes deep in return

Ohtani went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, three walks and two total runs scored in Saturday's 7-1 win over the White Sox.

Ohtani sat out Friday after departing Thursday's matchup against Pittsburgh with left knee inflammation, but he was back in the lineup as the DH on Saturday. The superstar slugger wasted little time showing that he's feeling fine, belting the second pitch of the game over the right-field fence for a home run. Ohtani has gone deep in three straight games and has been red hot at the plate throughout June, batting .436 with four home runs, 10 RBI, 13 runs and a 10:9 BB:K through 10 contests. After a relatively slow start to the season as a hitter, Ohtani is now slashing an impressive .305/.426/.553 with 14 home runs, 41 RBI, 50 runs and six steals through 68 plate appearances on the campaign.