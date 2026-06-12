Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Imaging comes back clean

Imaging on Ohtani's left knee revealed Friday that he isn't dealing with any structural damage, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Ohtani will be held out of Friday's contest against the White Sox, but manager Dave Roberts said before the game that the two-way star isn't dealing with anything more than inflammation in his left knee. He's expected to resume duties as the Dodgers' designated hitter sometime this weekend and remains on track to make his next start on the mound Wednesday.