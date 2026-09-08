After going 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout in his return to the lineup Monday against the Reds, Ohtani said he's "most likely" not going to be pitching again this season and will be "focusing on hitting moving forward," SportsNet LA reports.

The two-way superstar's return to the lineup Monday was a welcome sight after sitting out four contests due to lingering right biceps soreness and left knee inflammation, but it appears his return to the mound will be put on hold for now. Ohtani hasn't pitched for the Dodgers since July 3 versus San Diego due to the injuries, which also appear to have affected his bat given that he has a .122/.295/.184 slash line and 34.4 percent strikeout rate in his past 13 contests. The Dodgers haven't officially ruled out a return to pitching for Ohtani this season, and the club could hold out hope for him to be available off the mound in the playoffs, even in a limited capacity.