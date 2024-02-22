Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Thursday that Ohtani (elbow) could make his Cactus League debut next week, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

While Ohtani will be held out of game action through the weekend as he eases into things following right elbow surgery, his spring debut isn't far off. It would still give the designated hitter about three weeks of game action ahead of the Dodgers' March 20-21 series in South Korea against the Padres.