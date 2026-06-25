Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Takes eighth win, logs two hits

Ohtani (8-2) earned the win Wednesday against the Twins, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out eight over six innings. He also went 2-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI.

Ohtani ran into trouble in the second inning, allowing four singles that led to three runs, though one scored on a passed ball by Dalton Rushing. After that, the two-way star settled in, retiring 13 of the final 15 batters he faced. He has now recorded 11 quality starts in 13 appearances this season. Ohtani continues to dominate on the mound, carrying a 1.58 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 86:24 K:BB into his next scheduled start against the Athletics. He's also continued to produce at the plate, raising his June batting average to .338 with seven home runs.