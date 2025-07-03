The Dodgers designated Berroa for assignment Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Steward Berroa did not make any appearances in the majors for the Dodgers after being traded to them in May. He was able to put up good numbers in his brief time with Triple-A Oklahoma City by slashing .330/.424/.433 across 119 plate appearances in 27 games. However, his OPS for the 2025 season is .703 when his time with Triple-A Buffalo for the Blue Jays is included. In a corresponding move, the Dodgers claimed CJ Alexander from the Yankees on Thursday.