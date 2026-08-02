Dodgers' Tarik Skubal: Acquired by Dodgers

The Dodgers acquired Skubal from the Tigers on Saturday in exchange for Zyhir Hope, River Ryan (hamstring) and Brady Smith, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Skubal, the biggest domino to fall ahead of Monday's deadline, will head west to the two-time defending World Series champions and form a lethal one-two punch with Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The acquisition of Skubal is key for a Dodgers rotation that is currently without Blake Snell (elbow) and Tyler Glasnow (back), while Shohei Ohtani is working solely as a hitter while tending to a lingering knee issue. Skubal boasts a 2.79 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 116:14 K:BB over 96.2 innings this season.