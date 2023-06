The Dodgers designated Scott for assignment Saturday.

Scott has allowed six earned runs through six innings since being promoted to the majors June 3, and he has now officially lost his spot on the Dodgers' roster. Scott has a nice Triple-A statline (1.37 ERA and 1.20 WHIP) which helps his chances of getting claimed by another organization. Bryan Hudson was selected from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move and will take Scott's place in the Dodgers' bullpen.