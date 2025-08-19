Astros' Tayler Scott: Scrubbed from 40-man roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matt Kawahara of the Houston ChronicleThe Astros designated Scott for assignment Tuesday, mmm reports.
Scott was bludgeoned for five runs over 1.2 innings in his lone appearance after the Tigers had called him up Monday. He's clearing out to make room on the roster for Logan VanWey.
