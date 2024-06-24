Hernandez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox while tending to a personal matter in the Dominican Republic, but he's expected to rejoin the Dodgers on Tuesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The Dodgers will play a man short in Monday's game versus the White Sox as Hernandez exits the lineup for the first time in 2024 following a stretch of 79 consecutive starts to open the season. Hernandez should be back in the lineup Tuesday, but fantasy managers will want to confirm as much prior to the 8:10 p.m. ET opening pitch for the second game of the Dodgers' series in Chicago.