Dodgers' Will Klein: Surrenders run as opener

Klein did not factor into the decision in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader, allowing one run on three hits and no walks over one inning against the Yankees. He struck out one.

Klein opened a true bullpen game Sunday evening that featured seven Dodgers pitchers, allowing a run on a two-out Cody Bellinger single. The right-hander has now surrendered runs in each of his past three appearances, though all three runs he allowed July 7 against the Rockies were unearned. Overall, Klein owns a 3-4 record with a 2.58 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 44:16 K:BB and two saves across 38.1 innings this season.