Dodgers' Will Klein: Lands on IL with elbow discomfort

The Dodgers placed Klein on the 15-day injured list Saturday due to right elbow discomfort, Maddie Lee of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Klein has given up 10 runs (eight runs) over his last five outings spanning six innings. His recent struggles may be partly due to his right elbow injury, and while a minimum stint on the IL would mark a mid-August return, the Dodgers will have a better grasp of Klein's recovery timeline once he's cleared to resume baseball activities. In corresponding moves, Kyle Hurt and Wyatt Mills were both recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City while southpaw Cole Irvin was designated for assignment.