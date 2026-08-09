Dodgers' Will Klein: Dealing with bone chips

Klein underwent an MRI that revealed bone chips in his elbow, and the Dodgers are now deciding the next steps for his recovery, with surgery being an option, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander landed on the injured list Aug. 1 after surrendering 13 runs (eight earned) over his six previous outings, and his availability for the rest of the season could hang in the balance. If Klein needs to undergo surgery, he'll probably miss the rest of the campaign, so the Dodgers will likely be exploring all the recovery options over the next few days.