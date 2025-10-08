Dodgers' Will Smith: In Game 3 lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith (hand) will start at catcher and bat fifth against the Phillies in Game 3 of the NLDS on Wednesday.
Smith's fractured right hand kept him on the bench for the Dodgers' first four postseason games, though he was able to deliver a two-RBI single off the bench in Game 2 on Monday. He'll now return to the starting nine and provide the Dodgers with another power bat while the team looks to punch its ticket to the NLCS.
