Smith is batting third as the designated hitter Sunday against the Rangers, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old was scheduled for a full day of rest Sunday but will instead serve as the designated hitter after J.D. Martinez (hamstring) was scratched. Smith is in the midst of a five-game hit streak and has gone 11-for-22 with three doubles, three walks, five RBI and six runs.