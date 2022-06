McKinstry will likely get recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

This wouldn't generally be that interesting for fantasy, but Mookie Betts was placed on the 10-day injured list with a cracked rib, so McKinstry could see playing time against right-handed pitching in the short term. He is hitting .330/.417/.469 with three home runs in 45 games at Triple-A.