The Dodgers promoted Hope from High-A Great Lakes to Double-A Tulsa on Monday, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

Hope will be joined in Tulsa by one of the Dodgers' other top prospects in outfielder Josue De Paula, who will also get bumped up from High-A. Over 524 plate appearances this season with Great Lakes, the 20-year-old Hope slashed .264/.377/.428 with 13 home runs, 26 stolen bases, a 14.9 percent walk rate and a 26.5 percent strikeout rate.