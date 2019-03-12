Ackley was released by the Mariners on Tuesday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Ackley hadn't been doing too poorly this spring, recording a .776 OPS in limited at-bats, but he'll nevertheless have to look elsewhere for work. The 31-year-old hasn't played a game in the majors since 2016 and hasn't had an above-average batting line at the highest level since his debut season back in 2011.

