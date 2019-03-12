Dustin Ackley: Released by Seattle
Ackley was released by the Mariners on Tuesday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Ackley hadn't been doing too poorly this spring, recording a .776 OPS in limited at-bats, but he'll nevertheless have to look elsewhere for work. The 31-year-old hasn't played a game in the majors since 2016 and hasn't had an above-average batting line at the highest level since his debut season back in 2011.
More News
-
Mariners' Dustin Ackley: Returns to Mariners•
-
Angels' Dustin Ackley: Signs minors deal with Angels•
-
Angels' Dustin Ackley: Healthy at Triple-A•
-
Angels' Dustin Ackley: Reassigned to minors•
-
Angels' Dustin Ackley: Expected to head to Triple-A early in season•
-
Angels' Dustin Ackley: Still limited to DH duties•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breakouts: Three picks to consider
Chris Towers, Heath Cummings, and Scott White give some of their favorite breakout picks for...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Moose confirmed at 2B
Mike Moustakas has proven viable enough at second base for Craig Counsell to give him the nod,...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring update: Roster moves, inuries
Catch up on the latest spring news from the weekend, and see what it means as you get ready...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts