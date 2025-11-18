Diaz rejected the Mets' one-year, $22.025 million qualifying offer Tuesday, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Diaz opted out of the two years and $38 million remaining on his contract with the Mets earlier this month, and now he has passed on the qualifying offer. Neither decision was a surprise, as the closer shouldn't have difficulty netting a big multi-year pact this winter. If he leaves the Mets, New York will receive a draft pick as compensation.