Manager Dave Roberts stated Monday that he expects Diaz to pitching during Los Angeles' three-game series against the Mets, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Diaz has passed manual testing conducted by LA's training staff to rule out any injuries, and the team isn't concerned about the flamethrower's health despite the fact that he didn't feel quite right after Friday's appearance. Diaz has since noted that he's feeling "great", per Jack Harris of the California Post, and the expectation is that he'll be available to pitch during the team's three-game series against New York if there's a save chance.