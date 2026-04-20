Diaz is scheduled for surgery Wednesday to remove loose bodies from his right elbow and will be sidelined until the second half, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The injury provides an explanation as to why Diaz's velocity and results have been down early on this season. He was placed on the 15-day injured list earlier Monday and will be a candidate to be shifted to the 60-day IL when/if the Dodgers need a clear a spot on the 40-man roster. Tanner Scott is the favorite to handle the bulk of the save chances for the Dodgers while Diaz is sidelined, but Alex Vesia and/or Blake Treinen could be in the mix, as well.