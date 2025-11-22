The Cubs non-tendered Morgan on Friday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Morgan gave up 10 earned runs over just 7.1 innings with the Cubs before landing on the injured list in mid-April with an elbow impingement. He wasn't able to recover in time to make another appearance in the big leagues during the regular season, and he'll now look to free agency for his next gig. The 29-year-old righty is just one year removed from recording a 1.93 ERA over 42 innings with the Guarduans, so he may still attract a fair amount of interest in the open market.