The Royals returned Morgan to Triple-A Omaha following Saturday's doubleheader with the Brewers.

Morgan will head back to Omaha following a dominant relief outing in his Royals debut Saturday. After Kansas City called up the veteran righty from Omaha ahead of the second game of the twin bill and designated him as its 27th man, Morgan proceeded to strike out five batters while allowing two baserunners over three scoreless frames en route to earning his second career save in the Royals' 8-2 win.