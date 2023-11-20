Stout is drawing interest from major-league teams after finishing the 2023 season pitching for the CTBC Brothers of the Chinese Professional Baseball League, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Stout began the year with Triple-A Tacoma in the Mariners organization before posting a 3.28 ERA and 79:13 K:BB over 68.2 frames for the CTBC Brothers. The 30-year-old left-hander has also piqued interest from clubs in Japan and Korea. If he returns to the States, he seems likely to have to settle for a minor-league contract.