Stout was released by the Cubs on Thursday, Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register reports.

Stout pitched 22.1 innings in the majors last season, logging a 5.64 ERA and 1.84 ERA in the process. He had much more success in Triple-A (2.95 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 42.2 IP) but has yet to make an appearance in 2023. His release allows room for Javier Assad to join Triple-A Iowa's roster after Assad was optioned down Monday.