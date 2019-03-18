Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Cody Bellinger? Trea Turner? Gleyber Torres? Plus spring risers, fallers

For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends, and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.

What happened over the weekend that you should know about before you draft? Is Cody Bellinger being drafted too late? Would you draft Trea Turner over Jose Altuve? Are Gleyber Torres and Corey Seager worth their ADP?

Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers and Adam Aizer go through all that territory plus spring risers and fallers like Trevor Richards, Ryan McMahon, Hunter Pence, Aaron Hicks and many more.

Bellinger was one of the hot names in draft season in 2018 coming off a knockout 39-homer, .933 OPS rookie year, but he cooled off and fell off to 25 homers and an .813 OPS. His ADP has cooled off, too.

"Dave Roberts said Cody Bellinger needs to be our guy," said Aizer, who writes off Bellinger's lesser 2018 to a sophomore slump.

"I think there's potential for 40 homers ... and is 20 steals off the table?" Towers said.

But Scott White isn't buying Bellinger at an ADP of 42.

"I believe Jose Abreu's ADP is in the 70s. They were being drafted in the same range last year." White said.

"Cody Bellinger was sitting against left-handers down the stretch last year ... for the 42nd overall pick, that's too much risk for me."

Cummings still believes in the Dodgers first baseman/outfielder. "Even at that ADP, he has upside beyond it."

The crew also had a healthy debate on the merits of Nationals shortstop Trea Turner and later Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres.

"Who is Trea Turner? Just how good is he?" asks Aizer.

"Trea Turner is safe as a top-20 guy, but also has upside to be No. 1 overall (in categories leagues)," Cummings says.

But take him over Jose Altuve?

"It may be worth it because steals are so scarce, but if you're confident you can find steals later in your draft, Trea Turner is pretty easy to pass up ... He's not going to be a standout in any other category."

The final vote still favored Altuve.

Why not Gleyber Torres? Aizer asked. Scott White, in particular, is not buying the hype.

And do not miss the rendition of "Stay" for Jon Gray.

