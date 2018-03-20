Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: ADP risers and fallers

With a busy weekend of drafting behind us, we now have more average draft position data to comb through as we identify the latest trends. Shohei Ohtani is among the big losers as his rocky spring has his ADP falling. Meanwhile, Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom continue to climb the draft boards.

On today's episode of the show we'll continue to help you get prepared for your drafts with the latest ADP information.

Here's what else you'll get on today's show:

The important developments from the weekend including what's happening in the Cardinals infield



Injury updates on Zack Greinke and Marcus Stroman



Spring Training winners and losers



The right time to take Corey Knebel and Roberto Osuna



Why Delino DeShields is so important in Fantasy drafts



If you're looking to dominate you're league you need to download and subscribe to the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast for free on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.