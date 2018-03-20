Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: ADP risers and fallers
A couple of Mets starting pitchers are moving up and a couple of great saves sources are moving down in our latest review of average draft position.
With a busy weekend of drafting behind us, we now have more average draft position data to comb through as we identify the latest trends. Shohei Ohtani is among the big losers as his rocky spring has his ADP falling. Meanwhile, Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom continue to climb the draft boards.
On today's episode of the show we'll continue to help you get prepared for your drafts with the latest ADP information.
Here's what else you'll get on today's show:
- The important developments from the weekend including what's happening in the Cardinals infield
- Injury updates on Zack Greinke and Marcus Stroman
- Spring Training winners and losers
- The right time to take Corey Knebel and Roberto Osuna
- Why Delino DeShields is so important in Fantasy drafts
