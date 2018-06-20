Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Frustrated with your stud hitters?

If you somehow managed to own Bryce Harper, Kris Bryant, Giancarlo Stanton and Gary Sanchez, I would have handed you a Fantasy Baseball trophy before the season began. But now I'd probably be asking for that trophy back, because while those players have been fine, all four have underachieved and left Fantasy owners frustrated.

Today is Underachievers Day on the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast and we're looking exclusively at some of the top hitters from Draft Day, including the aforementioned foursome along with Joey Votto and a few others. We'll also catch you up on what you may have missed from Tuesday's games.

Subscribe to our Podcast for free and dominate your league. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.



Also on today's show: