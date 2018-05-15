Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Fun with advanced stats!

After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a look at some batted ball data and determine what it means for future production.

Advanced stats continue to influence Fantasy analysis as we now know who hits the ball hard, who hits the most ground balls and fly balls, which pitchers induce the most soft contact and so much more.

On this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we'll take a look at some batted ball data and tell you what it means for certain players going forward. And of course we're discussing Monday's action which is headlined by Andrew Heaney's dominant performance.

Also on today's show:

