Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: How to draft now-deeper shortstop position

We’re including Manny Machado in our shortstop preview, giving us a solid group of elites and more depth than we’re accustomed to at this position.

It's never a bad idea to take one of the top four shortstops (including Manny Machado) in the first two rounds, but the position is deeper and better than we've seen it in recent years, and you no longer need to reach in the early rounds.

Follow along as we break down the position with a look at the latest average draft positions.

Also on today's show:

  • Trea Turner over Mike Trout in Roto?
  • A few shortstops who were having huge seasons in 2017 before dealing with injuries
  • Sleepers, breakouts and busts
  • Shortstop prospects you need to know
  • All of the late-round shortstops with loads of potential

You can hear the rest of our position previews and interact with us via email if you subscribe to the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast for free on Apple PodcastsStitcher, TuneInGoogle Play or anywhere else you listen.    

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories