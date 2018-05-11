Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Thursday's stories, Week 8 help

Fantasy Week 8 provides a solid stable of two-start pitchers, giving Fantasy owners worthwhile streaming options. We'll tell you who we like in Week 8 after we recap Thursday's major storylines including rough starts from Jose Berrios and J.A. Happ.

And for the first time this season, we're talking dynasty! Are Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuna top-10 hitters in dynasty leagues?

Make sure you subscribe to our Podcast for free and listen to our episodes as soon as they are published on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.



Also on today's show: