Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Thursday's stories, Week 8 help
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered on today’s show.
Fantasy Week 8 provides a solid stable of two-start pitchers, giving Fantasy owners worthwhile streaming options. We'll tell you who we like in Week 8 after we recap Thursday's major storylines including rough starts from Jose Berrios and J.A. Happ.
And for the first time this season, we're talking dynasty! Are Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuna top-10 hitters in dynasty leagues?
Also on today's show:
- Walker Buehler and Tyler Mahle impress again
- Fantasy owners are concerned about Patrick Corbin
- A prospect who is tearing up the minors
- Bullpen updates
- A look at Friday's matchups
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...
Waivers: Smith, Velasquez
Heath Cummings admits his past failures and stops doubting Caleb Smith.
Don't buy these four breakouts
Breakouts are beautiful, but Chris Towers analyzes four hitters whose underlying metrics point...
Grade the trade
Did you win your trade? Or should it be vetoed? Chris Towers grades nine deals, and includes...
Waivers: Take DeShields seriously
Delino DeSheilds has yet to fully prove himself, but as a rare source of steals, he should...