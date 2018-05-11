Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Thursday's stories, Week 8 help

Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered on today’s show.

Fantasy Week 8 provides a solid stable of two-start pitchers, giving Fantasy owners worthwhile streaming options. We'll tell you who we like in Week 8 after we recap Thursday's major storylines including rough starts from Jose Berrios and J.A. Happ.

And for the first time this season, we're talking dynasty! Are Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuna top-10 hitters in dynasty leagues?

Also on today's show:

  • Walker Buehler and Tyler Mahle impress again
  • Fantasy owners are concerned about Patrick Corbin
  • A prospect who is tearing up the minors
  • Bullpen updates
  • A look at Friday's matchups
