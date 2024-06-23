David Hamilton SS BOS Boston • #70 • Age: 26 Matchups TOR3, SD3 Rostered 63% David Hamilton has been a blur on the base paths lately and has scooted up the Red Sox's lineup as a result. He still tends to sit against left-handers, so you'll want to take advantage of this week with precisely zero on the schedule.

Zack Gelof 2B OAK Oakland • #20 • Age: 24 Matchups @LAA3, @ARI3 Rostered 51% Zack Gelof's exit velocity readings and batted-ball profile look much the same as a year ago, and the production may be catching up with a recent stretch of three homers in three games. The surge is well timed, too, with the Athletics boasting the fifth-best hitter matchups in Week 14 (June 24-30).

Andrew Vaughn 1B CHW Chi. White Sox • #25 • Age: 26 Matchups LAD3, ATL1, COL3 Rostered 59% Nothing complicated about this one. Andrew Vaughn has been straight-up murdering the ball in June, batting .360 (27 for 75) with five homers. The matchups this week are too reasonable for you to shy away from him.

Jarred Kelenic LF ATL Atlanta • #24 • Age: 24 Matchups @STL3, @CHW1, PIT3 Rostered 48% Though injuries are what moved him into the leadoff spot, it's no less true that Jarred Kelenic has hit a respectable .300 (24 for 80) with three homers, two steals and an .57 OPS in his past 23 games. He still struggles (and sometimes sits) against left-handers, but there's only one of those on the schedule in a seven-game week.

J.J. Bleday CF OAK Oakland • #33 • Age: 26 Matchups @LAA3, @ARI3 Rostered 49% J.J. Bleday has been one of the Athletics' steadier performers this year, which makes him the perfect choice to recommend for their favorable schedule this week. What makes it favorable? Well, the toughest pitchers on it are Tyler Anderson and Brandon Pfaadt.

Wilyer Abreu RF BOS Boston • #52 • Age: 24 Matchups TOR3, SD3 Rostered 57% Wilyer Abreu was activated from the IL Saturday and is as good of a choice as David Hamilton to take advantage of the Red Sox's righty-loaded schedule. He has hit .293 with an .897 OPS against righties this season and was emerging as a trustworthy starter in Fantasy prior to spraining his ankle.

Michael Busch 1B CHC Chi. Cubs • #29 • Age: 26 Matchups @SF4, @MIL3 Rostered 55% Michael Busch's mid-April surge gave way to a long drought at the plate, but he's beginning to come around again, entering Sunday batting .368 (14 for 38) with a home run in his past 13 games. He generally sits against lefties, but the Cubs aren't scheduled to face any in their seven games this week, which are mostly against the injury-depleted parts of the Giants and Brewers rotations.

Ceddanne Rafaela CF BOS Boston • #43 • Age: 23 Matchups TOR3, SD3 Rostered 70% David Hamilton and Wilyer Abreu may be well-suited to take advantage of the Red Sox's righty-loaded schedule this week, but is that the case for Ceddanne Rafaela as well? Nah, he's just hot, entering Sunday with a .515 (17 for 33) batting average, a home run and two stolen bases in his past nine games.

Tyler Soderstrom 1B OAK Oakland • #21 • Age: 22 Matchups @LAA3, @ARI3 Rostered 48% Tyler Soderstrom has become a fixture for the Athletics at first base over the past couple weeks while making harder and more consistent contact. He's another fine choice to take advantage of their fifth-best hitter matchups, and the best part is you can still start him at catcher in Fantasy.