Shane Smith SP CHW Chi. White Sox • #64 • Age: 25 Matchups vs. ARI, vs. SF Rostered 76% Shane Smith is coming off his worst start of the season but is still boasting an ERA under 3.00 and has seen his whiff rate trend up in recent turns. His matchups aren't all that inviting, but if you're looking to stream a two-start option, he's the best you can expect to pull from the waiver wire.

Matthew Liberatore SP STL St. Louis • #52 • Age: 25 Matchups vs. CHC, at CLE Rostered 78% Matthew Liberatore's matchups also aren't the greatest -- particularly that first one against the Cubs -- but like Shane Smith, he's an order of magnitude better than any other two-start pitcher rostered in less than 80 percent of leagues. I have some concerns that he's coming back down to earth after an impossibly hot start, but he reversed the trend in his last outing and has demonstrated elite control throughout.

Chad Patrick SP MIL Milwaukee • #39 • Age: 26 Matchups vs. PIT, vs. COL Rostered 55% Now here's a two-start pitcher with actual good matchups, and that's my main reason for recommending Chad Patrick, who's gotten a healthy dose of regression in his past two starts. But his overall numbers are still solid, and again, he might be facing the two worst lineups in baseball.

Hayden Birdsong RP SF San Francisco • #60 • Age: 23 Matchup vs. MIA Rostered 78% Hayden Birdsong's transition to the starting rotation has been largely successful, apart from a five-walk outing against the Braves on June 6, and he appears to be fully stretched out now. He's a good bet to pick up a win against a last-place Marlins team this week.

Michael Wacha SP KC Kansas City • #52 • Age: 33 Matchup vs. TB Rostered 77% Michael Wacha just threw a gem against the Rangers on Thursday, allowing one run on two hits over six innings, and while the Rays are far superior offensively, the fact he'll be facing them in Kansas City is enough to sell me on him. The right-hander has a 2.58 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and 7.7 K/9 at home compared to 4.41, 1.33, and 5.5 on the road.

Jose Soriano SP LAA L.A. Angels • #59 • Age: 26 Matchup vs. WAS Rostered 63% Jose Soriano is coming off his best two starts of the season, one of which was also the best of his career. The stuff has always measured up, accounting for the highest ground-ball rate among qualifiers, but improved strike-throwing has allowed it to play up recently, which will hopefully continue against a middling Nationals lineup this week.

Eduardo Rodriguez SP ARI Arizona • #57 • Age: 32 Matchups at CHW, vs. MIA Rostered 38% Eduardo Rodriguez has looked OK in his past three turns, putting together a 2.81 ERA, but there have been too many baserunners and not enough strikeouts. The matchups are so inviting here, though, that he's worth a roll of the dice in a points league, where the downside risk is generally less.

Justin Verlander SP SF San Francisco • #35 • Age: 42 Matchups vs. MIA, at CHW Rostered 46% What goes for Eduardo Rodriguez also goes for Justin Verlander, whose first start back from a pectoral strain last time out was less than stellar but revealed his stuff to be right where he left it. He actually has the same two matchups as Rodriguez, just in the reverse order.

Ben Brown SP CHC Chi. Cubs • #32 • Age: 25 Matchups at STL, at HOU Rostered 47% Ben Brown has shown himself to be a good bat-misser in recent turns, but his two-pitch arsenal and comes-and-goes control have made overall consistency an issue. It's why he's probably better left for points leagues with his two starts, particularly since neither matchup is especially favorable.