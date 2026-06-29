Fantasy Baseball Week 15 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters include Dansby Swanson, Cole Carrigg

Paul Goldschmidt 1B NYY N.Y. Yankees • #48 • Age: 38 Matchups DET3, MIN3 Rostered 68% Paul Goldschmidt tops this list for a second straight week and remains the most under-rostered hitter in Fantasy, sporting a .323 (30 for 93) batting average and eight home runs in June. His matchups this week are middling overall, but he'll get to feat against the Twins pitching staff to close it out.

Dansby Swanson SS CHC Chi. Cubs • #7 • Age: 32 Matchups SD3, STL3 Rostered 69% Dansby Swanson finished Week 14 on a down note after a massive series against the Mets in which he had three homers and 15 RBI. His struggles this year are more underachievement than decline, and now that he's showing signs of life again, he's a good choice to take advantage of the third-best hitter matchups this week.

TJ Rumfield 1B COL Colorado • #7 • Age: 26 Matchups MIA4, SF3 Rostered 66% The Rockies have a full week of home games -- seven, no less -- for the first time all year, but TJ Rumfield is one of their hitters least affected by it. What matters more in his case are the six righties, against whom he's batting .302 with a .929 OPS.

Cole Carrigg CF COL Colorado • #16 • Age: 24 Matchups MIA4, SF3 Rostered 55% Cole Carrigg is new to the whole Coors Field thing but is already right at home there, batting .346 (9 for 26) with a 1.053 OPS vs. .200 (6 for 30) with a .766 OPS on the road. Expect him to pour on the extra-base hits with a full seven games there this week.

Sam Antonacci LF CHW Chi. White Sox • #17 • Age: 23 Matchups @BAL3, @CLE4 Rostered 71% The White Sox's matchups this week are more solid than spectacular, so this recommendation is more about Sam Antonacci being undervalued in general. The rookie is batting .308 (57 for 185) with three homers and 11 steals in his past 52 games, reaching at more than a .400 clip, and is averaging 2.92 Head-to-Head points per game overall.

Jake McCarthy CF COL Colorado • #31 • Age: 28 Matchups MIA4, SF3 Rostered 39% Jake McCarthy benefits both from the Rockies' home slate and their righty-loaded schedule this week, batting .315 with a .903 OPS in the former situation and having hit all six of his home runs in the latter situation.

Willi Castro 2B COL Colorado • #3 • Age: 29 Matchups MIA4, SF3 Rostered 49% Willi Castro has been hot in general, batting .314 (38 for 121) with four homers and three steals in his past 31 games, and is yet another Rockies hitter who should benefit from a full slate of home games, batting .331 at Coors Field vs. .217 everywhere else. You can start him anywhere but catcher, which makes him a particularly handy play.

Lars Nootbaar LF STL St. Louis • #21 • Age: 28 Matchups @ATL3, @CHC3 Rostered 25% Lars Nootbaar continues to scorch the ball at over 93 mph on average and has a pristine xBA (.293) and xSLG (.538) so far. He's a good bet to make the most of the Cardinals' fourth-ranked hitter matchups, which include pitchers like Martin Perez, Reynaldo Lopez, David Peterson and Javier Assad.

Caleb Durbin 3B BOS Boston • #5 • Age: 26 Matchups WAS3, @LAA3 Rostered 29% Caleb Durbin's first season in Boston has been a major flop overall, but he's done a lot to make up for it over his past 27 games, batting .330 (32 for 97) with five homers, five steals and an OPS around .950. The Red Sox aren't among the five teams with the best hitter matchups this week, but they didn't miss by much, scheduled to face pitchers such as Miles Mikolas, Cade Cavalli, Andrew Alvarez, Sam Aldegheri and Ryan Johnson.