If you're into streaming pitchers or simply have a hole to fill in your lineup, Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're no substitute for some of the universally rostered pitchers, of course, but these are the best you'll be able to do off the waiver wire.
LAD L.A. Dodgers • #26 • Age: 27
The Dodgers have been stingy with his pitch counts, giving him a narrow margin for error, but he has two chances to get a win this week, with one of the matchups being particularly favorable.
Nick Lodolo SP
CIN Cincinnati • #40 • Age: 24
The rookie is set to return from a back strain over the weekend, so we'll get a chance to see how he looks before committing to him this week. He was beginning to flash his upside before the injury, and the matchup is obviously a favorable one.
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #47 • Age: 29
He's rarely mistaken for an ace but is reliable enough that you shouldn't mind using him against this injury-depleted lineup. Of course, it says something that we're already to the "shouldn't mind" portion of the sleeper rankings.
COL Colorado • #26 • Age: 28
He's coming off three straight quality starts and looked especially formidable in the most recent one, piling up 18 swinging strikes. One of this week's matchups is against a good lineup and the other at Coors Field, but at least in points leagues, he's probably worth a roll of the dice.
Martin Perez SP
TEX Texas • #54 • Age: 31
If your instinct is not to trust Martin Perez coming off three consecutive gems in which he's allowed a combined one run on eight hits, your instinct is right. But his ground-ball rate is up, at least, and these matchups are awfully tempting.
MIL Milwaukee • #37 • Age: 29
Meanwhile, Adrian Houser's ground-ball rate has cratered this year, but he's found success anyway. Against a team with only three wins so far, I suspect he'll continue to.
LAA L.A. Angels • #25 • Age: 30
It's still not clear what kind of pitcher he'll be as a starter, and his six-pitch arsenal only further obscures his outcomes. He's held his own so far, though, and the Athletics lineup shouldn't present much of a challenge.
BAL Baltimore • #50 • Age: 27
Making heavy use of his secondary arsenal, this soft-tosser has been surprisingly effective so far while the Tigers lineup has languished. Here's hoping both trends continue.
Mitch Keller SP
PIT Pittsburgh • #23 • Age: 26
He's become a permanent fixture in this column, unfortunately with more misses than hits, but he just keeps going up against bad lineups. Hopefully, he leans mostly on his fastball in this one.
LAD L.A. Dodgers • #31 • Age: 32
Good matchup. Great supporting cast. OK pitcher. Hopefully, it's a winning formula for those with a need.