Tony Gonsolin SP LAD L.A. Dodgers • #26 • Age: 27 Matchups at PIT, vs. PHI Rostered 79% The Dodgers have been stingy with his pitch counts, giving him a narrow margin for error, but he has two chances to get a win this week, with one of the matchups being particularly favorable.

Nick Lodolo SP CIN Cincinnati • #40 • Age: 24 Matchup at PIT Rostered 48% The rookie is set to return from a back strain over the weekend, so we'll get a chance to see how he looks before committing to him this week. He was beginning to flash his upside before the injury, and the matchup is obviously a favorable one.

Jordan Montgomery SP NYY N.Y. Yankees • #47 • Age: 29 Matchup at CHW Rostered 77% He's rarely mistaken for an ace but is reliable enough that you shouldn't mind using him against this injury-depleted lineup. Of course, it says something that we're already to the "shouldn't mind" portion of the sleeper rankings.

Austin Gomber SP COL Colorado • #26 • Age: 28 Matchups at SF, vs. KC Rostered 28% He's coming off three straight quality starts and looked especially formidable in the most recent one, piling up 18 swinging strikes. One of this week's matchups is against a good lineup and the other at Coors Field, but at least in points leagues, he's probably worth a roll of the dice.

Martin Perez SP TEX Texas • #54 • Age: 31 Matchups vs. KC, vs. BOS Rostered 11% If your instinct is not to trust Martin Perez coming off three consecutive gems in which he's allowed a combined one run on eight hits, your instinct is right. But his ground-ball rate is up, at least, and these matchups are awfully tempting.

Adrian Houser SP MIL Milwaukee • #37 • Age: 29 Matchup at CIN Rostered 38% Meanwhile, Adrian Houser's ground-ball rate has cratered this year, but he's found success anyway. Against a team with only three wins so far, I suspect he'll continue to.

Michael Lorenzen SP LAA L.A. Angels • #25 • Age: 30 Matchup at OAK Rostered 42% It's still not clear what kind of pitcher he'll be as a starter, and his six-pitch arsenal only further obscures his outcomes. He's held his own so far, though, and the Athletics lineup shouldn't present much of a challenge.

Bruce Zimmermann SP BAL Baltimore • #50 • Age: 27 Matchup at DET Rostered 37% Making heavy use of his secondary arsenal, this soft-tosser has been surprisingly effective so far while the Tigers lineup has languished. Here's hoping both trends continue.

Mitch Keller SP PIT Pittsburgh • #23 • Age: 26 Matchup vs. CIN Rostered 27% He's become a permanent fixture in this column, unfortunately with more misses than hits, but he just keeps going up against bad lineups. Hopefully, he leans mostly on his fastball in this one.