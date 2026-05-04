Chase Dollander SP COL Colorado • #32 • Age: 24 Matchup at PHI Rostered 61% Chase Dollander took a wrong step against the Braves on Saturday that, but his three turns prior to that were dominant in a way rarely observed in Rockies history (a combined 25 strikeouts with just one run allowed). Whether his fastball-heavy approach can find consistent success in the thin-air environment of Coors Field remains to be seen (Saturday's outing was a step in the wrong direction), but in any case, he's on the road this week, facing a Phillies lineup that's been miserable so far.

Cade Cavalli SP WAS Washington • #24 • Age: 27 Matchups vs. MIN, at MIA Rostered 34% Cade Cavalli has recorded double-digit strikeouts in back-to-back starts, mostly on the strength of his curveball. Whether he's genuinely unlocked something still needs to be sorted out, but a two-start week is too inviting to pass up, particularly with the matchups being more favorable than not.

Davis Martin SP CHW Chi. White Sox • #65 • Age: 29 Matchups at LAA, vs. SEA Rostered 70% Davis Martin has found success on the strength of a new cutter, which has mostly served to bolster his other offerings. His 1.95 ERA is obviously too good to be true, perhaps by two full runs, but he's deserving of your attention in a two-start week regardless.

Noah Schultz SP CHW Chi. White Sox • #22 • Age: 22 Matchup at LAA Rostered 77% A mid-April call-up, Noah Schultz has performed pretty well so far, and if not for all the walks, I might even say excellently. The Angels lineup can be dangerous, but it's also the most strikeout-prone, which works to the advantage of a bat-misser like Schultz.

Ryne Nelson SP ARI Arizona • #19 • Age: 28 Matchup vs. NYM Rostered 52% After a couple rough outings -- including one in the 7,000-foot elevation of Mexico City -- Ryne Nelson bounced back Saturday, allowing just one run with six baserunners in 5 2/3 innings. His history still suggests he's likely to be a WHIP standout, and I'm betting he delivers such an outing against a Mets lineup that enters the weekend ranking second-to-last in runs scored.

Aaron Nola SP PHI Philadelphia • #27 • Age: 32 Matchups at MIA, vs. COL Rostered 79% Aaron Nola is sporting an ERA over 6.00 for the second straight year and is rightfully trending toward being dropped in a bunch of leagues. You may want to hold out one more week, though, with the pair of matchups he has ahead of him. He should at least provide solid volume for points leagues.

JR Ritchie SP ATL Atlanta • #60 • Age: 22 Matchups at SEA, at LAD Rostered 55% JR Ritchie's first two starts have positioned him as a high-floor pitcher capable of gobbling up innings. That makes him almost automatic in points leagues when he's in line for two starts, even if one is against the Dodgers.

Nick Martinez RP TB Tampa Bay • #28 • Age: 35 Matchups vs. TOR, at BOS Rostered 64% The Rays have tweaked Nick Martinez's arsenal to feature more changeups and sinkers, and it's had a big effect so far, leading to a 1.70 ERA and back-to-back starts of seven-plus innings. There will be some clunkers at some point, but it's hard to pass up two starts against lineups that rank in the bottom 10 in runs scored.

Reid Detmers SP LAA L.A. Angels • #48 • Age: 26 Matchup at TOR Rostered 66% The under-the-hood numbers look pretty good for Reid Detmers, with his new changeup rounding out his arsenal nicely, and though there have been some ups and downs performance-wise, his last outing over the weekend was solid. He performed reasonably well the last time he faced the Blue Jays, who continue to disappoint offensively.