Valdez declined the Astros' one-year, $22.025 million qualifying offer Tuesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

It's no surprise the left-hander rejected the qualifying offer since he's expected to land a significant multi-year deal in free agency. Valdez has been one of the most consistent starting pitchers in baseball since he became a full-time member of Houston's starting rotation in 2020, though his 3.66 ERA and 1.24 WHIP last season were his worst marks since the 2019 and 2021 campaigns, respectively. Due to the qualifying offer, the Astros will receive draft-pick compensation if he signs with another team.