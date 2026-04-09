Valdez (1-1) allowed eight runs on 10 hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out two over five-plus innings to take the loss versus the Twins on Wednesday.

Valdez gave up six runs in the first inning, and the Tigers weren't able to recover from that. He had posted quality starts in his first two outings this season, but he fell far short of that threshold Wednesday. Valdez now has a 4.76 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 12:5 K:BB through 17 innings over three starts. The veteran southpaw will want to bounce back in his next outing -- he allowed at least four runs in eight of his last 10 regular-season starts in 2025, so this poor outing could snowball. He is tentatively lined up for a home start versus Royals early next week.