Cobb (hip/shoulder) struck out four and scattered two hits and one walk over five scoreless innings in a rehab start Saturday with Triple-A Sacramento.

Making the fifth start of his rehab assignment, Cobb jumped up a couple levels after having previously pitched in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and with Single-A San Jose, but he looked unfazed while facing off against higher-caliber competition at Triple-A. He needed 60 pitches to record 15 outs in what was the lengthiest and best of his rehab appearances to date. Cobb looks to be nearing the finish line in his ramp-up process from left hip surgery as well as a sore pitching shoulder, the latter of which resulted in his throwing program being slowed down earlier this season. Per MLB.com, manager Bob Melvin said Sunday that the organization is still determining Cobb's next steps, but the veteran righty will presumably make one more rehab start with Sacramento before coming off the 60-day injured list during the Giants' next homestand, which begins Friday and runs through July 31.